Redwood Materials searches for interns this summer

Redwood Materials is searching for interns to hire for the summer of 2024. The recycling company seems pumped to welcome engineering interns in Nevada this summer.

“Nothing matches the experience of working on meaningful problems at an ambitious startup. If you’re passionate about meaningful problems at an ambitious startup. If you’re passionate about building a sustainable energy future and hungry to innovate and learn, come join us in Nevada this summer!” wrote Redwood Materials in its post.

Redwood Materials’ summer 2024 internships are in Sparks and Reno, Nevada. The recycling company has 11 internships open. Two of the internships are a hybrid/remote setup in Reno, namely, the interns for software engineering and systems modeling.

In Sparks, the company is searching for the interns below:

anode copper foil intern/co-op

cathode R&D intern/co-op, chemical engineering intern/co-op, mechanical engineering intern/co-op

technical program management intern/co-op.

Meanwhile, in Reno, the following internships are open:

Controls engineering intern/co-op

Firmware engineering intern/co-op

Information technology intern/co-op

Power electronics engineering intern/co-op

Software engineer for factory automation intern/co-op

System modeling intern/co-op

Redwood Materials has quite many jobs available. The company has 66 open positions in Sparks. A few are located in McCarran and Carson City, Nevada. A mechanical design engineer position is also open in the Leeds Area of the United Kingdom.

Redwood Materials also has a job open in South Carolina for a senior accountant. Redwood Materials broke ground on its $3.5 billion battery plant in South Carolina last month.

The recycling company will likely continue to hire more people as it widens its market and expands its portfolio. For example, in November 2023, Redwood Materials widened its recycling efforts to include stationary energy storage systems.

