Franz von Holzhausen to speak at X Takeover, formerly Tesla Takeover

Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen has been announced as one of the keynote speakers for an upcoming enthusiasts meetup event, set to take place in California this summer.

The X Takeover, formerly the Tesla takeover, is scheduled for July 27 and 28 in San Luis Obispo and will feature a keynote speech from von Holzhausen, networking opportunities and more, as detailed on the event’s website. The news was announced in an X post from John of Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on Monday, who says that he also plans to announce another keynote speaker for the event on Tuesday.

The meetup is taking place at The Madonna Inn, and early bird tickets purchased before April 30 start at $40 for a day pass on the Eventbrite page.

The event’s website says the event offers “the ultimate experience for enthusiasts of Tesla, EVs, SpaceX, digital connectivity, and entrepreneurial innovation.”

Part of the proceeds from the event will go toward the non-profit 17 Strong, which offers “Victory Trips” to young adults 18 to 40 who have survived life-threatening illness, as well as to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The meetup has been rebranded for its fourth year to include more than just Tesla enthusiasts, now covering fellow Elon Musk-led companies SpaceX, X, xAI, The Boring Company and Neuralink, as well as other EV brands like Aptera, Lucid and Rivian.

Along with the speech from von Holzhausen, the event will include a Cybertruck showcase, a camping expo, Tesla Pro Tips workshops and panel discussions, as just a few of its offerings.

The event is being sponsored by T-Sportline, Tesplus, Michelin and Tesla, and it will also include multiple speakers, a massive synchronized Tesla light show, a scenic ride and drive, and several other opportunities to network with Tesla, SpaceX and other innovation enthusiasts.

Last year’s event had around 2,000 attendees, and the organizers are expecting between 2,000 and 3,000 for this year’s event. Tesla Owners Club Silicon Valley encourages interested parties to register now to secure their spot, as space is limited.

In past years, the then-so-called Tesla takeover featured keynote speeches from Maye Musk, Elon’s mother, and manufacturing industry expert and Tesla fan Sandy Munro.

You can see the full post on X from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley announcing the event below.

