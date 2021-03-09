Rivian’s manufacturing plant moves closer to full-scale production, documents show

Rivian’s production plant in Normal, Illinois is moving swiftly toward its first days of full-scale production. New documents acquired by Teslarati show the automaker is applying for, submitting, and completing several new additions to its manufacturing plant that will soon begin cranking out builds of its all-electric R1T pickup.

Documents from the Normal, Illinois Inspection Department’s Monthly Permit and Project Summary for February 2021 show Rivian has recently submitted, had permits approved for, and is completing several add-ons to its new factory. While the plant sits at 100 Rivian Motorway, several other addresses on the documents apply to Rivian’s plans, including 100 Rivian Parkway, 301 Kerrick Road, 2430 Electric Avenue, and 2601 W. College Avenue.

With the production of the R1T planned for later this year and deliveries slated for June 2021, Rivian, headed by CEO RJ Scaringe, undoubtedly has major potential to make this year its biggest yet. Of course, delivering its first car to a customer would already be monumental for the company, but production and construction efforts were delayed in 2020 to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Rivian is working to put the finishing touches on its facility as production nears.

The portion of the documents that outlines the “Significant Projects” in the town of Normal is predominantly comprised of Rivian’s construction efforts at the facility. A breakdown of Rivian’s construction progress is as follows:

301 Kerrick Road

Rivian Lease Buildout – Framing & Roughs

100 Rivian Parkway

Main Entry Renovation – In Progress

Cable Tray Structural – In Progress

Start Me Up Offices – In Progress

North EOL Addition – In Progress

Skateboard Addition – In Progress

North Body Addition – Foundation Work

Cafeteria Remodel – In Progress

S17 Equipment Mezzanine – In Progress

Teams Room #3 – In Progress

Equipment Mezzanines – Foundations & Framing

Battery Mezzanine – Foundations & Framing

100 Rivian Motorway

Paint Shop Lab – Temporary Occupancy

Stamping/Final Assembly – Temporary Occupancy

Final Assembly Floor R1 – In Progress

Phase II Team Rooms, Paint Shop – In Progress

South End Plant Additions – Temporary Occupancy

West Plant Addition – Interior Buildout

2460 Electric Avenue

Service Station Building – In Progress

Vibration Test Lab Addition – Temporary Occupancy

2601 W. College Avenue

Warehouse Remodel – In Progress

Additionally, Rivian also recently submitted two new projects for 100 Rivian Parkway for Outbound Logistics and Phase 3-5 Team Rooms. Rivian was also granted three “Significant Construction Permits for the Month,” two at 100 Rivian Parkway ((Equipment Mezzanines – $11 million, Battery Mezzanine – $463k) and one at 301 Kerrick Road (Rivian Lease Buildout – $1.5 million).

It is worth noting that Rivian’s production facility has been under construction for several years, and was still being completed internally in April 2020, when the company broke the news regarding production delays. Luckily, the company has plenty of financial backing and recently rounded out a $2.65 billion investment round. Rivian recently announced it has partnered with Meridian Audio, and the R1T has been spotted several times in public ahead of initial production.

Documents regarding Rivian’s production facility are available below.

Rivian Normal Il Report February 2021 by Joey Klender on Scribd