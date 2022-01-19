Rivian launches partnership with upscale camping company Under Canvas

By

Rivian and Under Canvas, a company known for providing upscale outdoor accommodations, will launch a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring Rivian’s Waypoint electric vehicle charging stations to the Under Canvas camp locations. The partnership will officially launch in time for the 2022 camping season at Under Canvas’s Moab and Lake Powell-Grand Staircase locations.

The partnership effectively marks Rivian’s first hospitality partner, matching both companies’ goals of making outdoor exploration more accessible to people and encouraging them to adventure responsibly by reducing their carbon footprint while exploring the most notable U.S. national parks and monuments. The Rivian Waypoints will be used exclusively by guests during the months of operation and will be operational for all electric vehicles. The chargers are Level 2 and designed to charge vehicles overnight, according to a press release.

“In celebration of the launch, from Opening Days on March 3 and 10 respectively, through Earth Day, April 22, guests of Under Canvas Moab and Lake Powell-Grand Staircase with EV’s may access complimentary charging, courtesy of Under Canvas this year,” Under Canvas said.

“The fast-growing adoption of greener vehicles in an effort to reduce carbon emissions made our decision to partner with Rivian to provide charging stations at our camps an obvious choice for both our guests and the environment,” Chief of Marketing Officer for Under Canvas, May Lilley, said. “We’re thrilled to be adding another initiative to our efforts to support our mission and core values which include respect for the environment, allowing and supporting more responsible and sustainable adventure. In fact, we’re pleased to share that through Earth Day, guests of Under Canvas Moab or Lake Powell-Grand Staircase who visit and stay with us will enjoy charging their electric vehicles on us.”

Rivian’s Waypoints will be available at more Under Canvas camping locations in the future. The partnership is designed to have multiple location expansions as both companies are currently in an aggressive growth trajectory. Rivian recently delivered its first vehicles in late 2021 and is expanding its manufacturing footprint with a new facility near Atlanta, Georgia. Meanwhile, Under Canvas is working on expanding its upscale lodging and accommodation options, which will include Yellowstone and Glacier in Montana; Moab, Zion, Bryce Canyon and Lake Powell-Grand Staircase in Utah; Mount Rushmore in South Dakota; Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee; Grand Canyon in Arizona and Acadia in Maine.

“Partnering with Under Canvas felt very natural as we both aim to inspire adventure and challenge ourselves to do this in environmentally thoughtful ways,” Rivian’s Senior Director of Energy and Charging Solutions, Trent Warnke, said. “We look forward to integrating Under Canvas’ extraordinary campsites with our Waypoints charging network – a network that’s planned to have over 10,000 open-network chargers.”

