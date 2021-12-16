Rivian will build its next EV manufacturing plant in Georgia

By

Rivian Automotive has chosen Georgia as the location for its next United States production plant. The company confirmed this in its Q3 2021 Earnings Call Shareholder Deck earlier today.

“Building our recently announced second domestic manufacturing facility near Atlanta, Georgia (500,000 targeted annual production capacity with eventual co-located cell production),” Rivian listed in its list of achievements. Production is slated to begin in 2024.

Rivian has just started production and deliveries of its R1T pickup, the company’s first vehicle and the first all-electric pickup to hit the U.S. automotive market. These initial units were produced at the company’s main manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, where the company is based. However, based on demand for the growing EV sector and initial interest in Rivian’s products, the company has already decided to move forward with its next facility.

Speculation regarding where Rivian would choose for its second facility, which has been named “Project Terra,” has been slim. However, Fort Worth, Texas, and an unconfirmed location in Georgia, likely to be East of Atlanta, were mentioned with the most enthusiasm.

The announcement was being prepared well ahead of the Earnings Call. Here’s the scene at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta a half-hour ahead of the call.

Fort Worth seemed to be Rivian’s first choice, especially as a Fort Worth City Council Work Study proposed that the introduction of the electric automaker’s second plant to the area would contribute 7,500 new jobs to the area by the end of 2027. It would also provide average wages of $56,000 and would require a $5 billion investment from the City. It would be paid back in 8.1 years. Fort Worth officials never responded to Teslarati’s request for comment, but Rivian did tell us that the company “is in discussions with multiple locations as part of a competitive process for siting a second manufacturing facility. This may include Rivian being involved in certain public-facing processes at potential locations. Involvement in these processes does not indicate a final decision.”

In November, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Rivian was already in late-stage discussions to open a plant along Interstate 20, east of Atlanta. The plant was rumoredly going to land in Morgan, Newton, or Walton county, although there was no commitment to the area by Rivian.

Rivian was heavily recruited by the State of Georgia, according to reports, as State-level officials were interested in bringing a large-scale EV manufacturing project to the area, which would undoubtedly supply thousands of manufacturing jobs. Georgia is already the home of the Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia facility, which produces 360,000 cars per year and is comprised of 2.2 million square feet of manufacturing space.

The full shareholder deck is available here.

