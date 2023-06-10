Robber that stole Tesla Model X belonging to tennis star Kyrgios pleads not guilty

The robber that stole a Tesla Model X belonging to tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleaded not guilty earlier this week.
In early May, Kyrgios’ had his Tesla Model X parked at his home in his native Australia, in the city of Canberra. However, a masked man identifying himself as “Chris” pointed a firearm at Kyrgios mother and demanded she hands over the key card for the lime green Model X SUV.
Needing assistance starting the car, “Chris” drove away with it.
However, Kyrgios controlled the Tesla’s top speed in his smartphone app, allowing it only to drive 80 km/h, or roughly 50 MPH.
The vehicle’s location and the speed limits set by Kyrgios helped police find the vehicle on a suburban street. The carjacker was eventually subdued by police and faced multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, driving a vehicle without consent, failing to stop for police, driving while suspended, and resisting a public official.
He was denied bail.
“Chris” is not being identified by his actual name due to legal reasons. However, earlier this week, he entered a plea of not guilty. The 32-year-old appeared in court earlier this week via phone link, according to The Guardian, but will have a pre-trial hearing on July 18.
