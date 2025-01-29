By

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is set to enhance its in-flight experience by introducing free, high-speed Wi-Fi through a partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system.

The rollout, scheduled to begin at the end of 2025, will extend across all travel classes. EuroBonus members will be accessing the service without additional charges.

The details:

SAS’ Starlink in-flight Wi-Fi will support multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring that passengers can work or relax online without connectivity issues.

The system is designed to provide reliable internet even in regions where traditional satellite services struggle, like the North Pole, over the Atlantic Ocean, and North Sea.

Why it matters:

Passengers will benefit from internet access from boarding to disembarking, a vast improvement over current in-flight internet systems, which activate after takeoff and disconnect during descent, as noted by SAS in a press release. Sustainability: Starlink’s aeroterminals are designed to reduce fuel consumption, supporting SAS’s environmental goals.

Next-gen Wi-Fi is coming onboard! With @SpaceX Starlink, you can enjoy high-speed internet – even over remote areas like the North Pole or Atlantic Ocean. Rolling out fleet-wide in late 2025, and free for EuroBonus members! ▶️ https://t.co/nWe3X82UOH pic.twitter.com/ordmS2Ncln — SAS – Scandinavian Airlines (@SAS) January 27, 2025

Key quotes:

Paul Verhagen, SAS’s Chief Commercial Officer, shared his thoughts on the matter.

“By introducing this new technology, we’re connecting our passengers to the world like never before. We’re putting an end to frustrating interruptions and ushering in a new era of connectivity.

“This is a game-changer for our travelers. Gate-to-gate connectivity isn’t just an improvement — it’s a breakthrough in convenience and reliability. It gives our customers the freedom to work seamlessly, stay connected, and enjoy uninterrupted entertainment throughout their flight,” he said.

Jason Fritch, SpaceX’s VP of Starlink Enterprise Sales, echoed the CCO’s sentiments.

“We’re excited to provide reliable, high-speed internet across the entire SAS fleet and help level-up the in-flight experiences for passengers and crew from gate to gate.

“We’re especially proud that Starlink can offer connectivity for passengers that’s as good if not better than at their homes while flying across the Atlantic, North Sea and North Pole, which historically had been challenging for in-flight internet,” Fritch noted.

