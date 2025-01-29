Tesla Model 3 and Model Y attract most interest from luxury car buyers: study

By

A new study from the online lending service marketplace LendingTree has put a spotlight on Tesla’s popularity among car buyers looking for a luxury vehicle. From January through November 2024, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 received the most loan inquiries from car buyers looking to acquire a luxury vehicle.

The study:

For its study, LendingTree analyzed over 1 million auto loan inquiries for passenger vehicles from January 1 to November 30, 2024.

To determine which luxury vehicles were most popular among car shoppers, LendingTree took a luxury vehicle make’s total number of queries and divided it by the total number of luxury vehicle queries during the study’s period.

Carfax’s “Complete Guide to Luxury Car Brands” was used to determine which car brands were considered luxury. Tesla is included in the list.

The Model Y and Model 3’s results:

As per LendingTree’s study, Tesla’s two mainstream vehicles attracted the top interest among car buyers looking to acquire a luxury car.

The Tesla Model Y claimed the top spot in the study, with 6.8% of luxury vehicle loan queries being centered on the best-selling all-electric crossover.

The Tesla Model 3 followed closely at 5.6%, which is quite impressive considering that the vehicle is a sedan.

Overall, Tesla was the study’s second most sought-after luxury brand after BMW, though this was partly due to the company’s significantly smaller vehicle lineup.

BMW captured 16.6% of luxury brand queries in the study, while Tesla captured 15.8%.

This means that Tesla beat out Mercedes-Benz and Lexus, which captured 12.0% and 11.1% of luxury brand inquiries, respectively.

Why it matters:

As per LendingTree, a good reason behind the popularity of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 among luxury car buyers may be the vehicles’ reasonable price.

Despite Tesla being considered a luxury brand, the Model Y and Model 3 are priced very competitively.

The 2024 Model Y starts at a reasonable $44,990. The Model 3 is even more budget-friendly, praised by Kelley Blue Book as a “bargain among electric sedans” at its price.

