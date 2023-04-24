SpaceX aims to launch Falcon Heavy and two Falcon 9 rockets this week

Following the very next day, Falcon Heavy is currently scheduled to launch the Boeing-built Viasat-3 communications satellite into Geostationary Earth Orbit from Launch Complex 39-A at Kennedy Space Center. The 1 hour launch window opens just before local sunset at 7:24 PM EDT (23:24 UTC} This will be the first time the Falcon Heavy is flown in its fully expendable variation. The two side boosters, B1052, on their 8th flight and B1053, on its 3rd flight, and the center core B1068 is on their first and only flight.

Falcon Heavy in the hangar at Launch Complex 39A pic.twitter.com/7la68mjfVD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 11, 2023

Rounding out the week on April 28th at 5:12 PM EDT (21:12 UTC), this time from Space Launch Complex 40 located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, SpaceX will launch O3b mPower 3 & 4 communication satellites, also built by Boeing and operated by SES. It is currently unknown which booster will perform this mission, but it will be attempting a landing on the ‘Just Read the Instructions’ drone ship.

The third & fourth SES O3b mPOWER satellites are encapsulated inside the Falcon 9 payload fairing ahead of their flight to orbit later this week. pic.twitter.com/tN5i2YCgw6 — Ben Cooper (@LaunchPhoto) April 23, 2023

The two launches come just a week after SpaceX successfully launched Starship for the first time in a trial run that was the culmination of years of preparation and engineering.

