SpaceX eyes 25 annual Starship launches starting next year

By

SpaceX is potentially looking to launch Starship 25 times starting next year, a major uptick in the number of times the rocket will take off compared to years past.

Starship launches are becoming more frequent now that SpaceX is moving quickly toward both unmanned and manned missions to Mars in the coming years. This year, SpaceX launched Starship four times.

That number will increase significantly, according to new documents from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

SpaceX currently has permission to launch five times per year from Starbase in Texas, but a revised draft of the Environmental Assessment for Increased Cadence of Starship and Super Heavy states the figure is moving upward.

This would bring 50 total landings, 25 of Starship and 25 of Super Heavy, with 25 total launches starting next year.

The FAA said in its proposed action:

“The FAA’s federal action is to modify SpaceX’s existing vehicle operator license to authorize SpaceX’s proposed action to increase the cadence of the Starship/Super Heavy launch program (see Section 1.1) at the Boca Chica vertical launch area (VLA) in Cameron County, Texas to up to 25 annual launches and 50 total annual landings (25 of the Starship and 25 of the Super Heavy), and make vehicle and operational upgrades.”

The FAA is also preparing for 22 daytime launches and up to three nighttime launches next year.

This would be a major acceleration in the cadence of SpaceX’s launches and would make Starship launches a much more frequent occurrence than previously. SpaceX recently had roughly a month between their last two Starship launches.

We would see two per month if SpaceX and the FAA are able to bring approval to the newly revised plan.

Landings would be different as well. Currently, only 10 Starship landings and five Super Heavy landings are permitted each year. These would both be boosted up to 25.

SpaceX plans to land both Super Heavy and Starship back on land or on floating platforms, like the droneships it employs for the Starlink launches. However, hard water landings, soft water landings, and in-flight breakups are always possible.

Nevertheless, SpaceX says it anticipates no more than 20 of these events for each vehicle for the life of the program. “These scenarios would occur within the first five years of the program,” the FAA said.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on X @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

SpaceX eyes 25 annual Starship launches starting next year