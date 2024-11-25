Legacy and startup EV sales likely to drop if leasing tax credit is overturned

By

Lucid Motors, VinFast, Rivian, and several other electric vehicle (EV) makers are likely to see their sales drop if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on promises to overturn the $7,500 federal tax credit on EV purchases, especially since many companies are getting access to the credit through a special leasing loophole.

According to reports from S&P Global Mobility in August, the Lucid Air had a leasing rate of 78.1 percent as of the end of July, while the VinFast VF8 was leased 99.5 percent of the time. Other models such as the Polestar 2, Nissan Ariya, and the Volkswagen ID.4 had leasing rates of 91.4 percent, 90.4 percent, and 79.1 percent, respectively.

Across the industry in both the luxury and mainstream segments—and across legacy and EV startups alike—EV leasing levels have increased substantially over the past few years, especially as the option has allowed legacy automakers and EV startups alike to access a loophole, making their vehicles eligible for the $7,500 tax credit. These leases effectively let the automaker receive the tax credit, rather than the consumer, before it’s passed onto buyers through specialized, low-monthly-payment leasing agreements. Most direct-to-consumer automakers also factor the credit into purchase prices through their website.

S&P Global Mobility also pointed to the importance of brands being “aggressive players” in the leasing business to garner competitive EV sales, while it also notes that government regulations at both the state and federal levels will have a large impact on the market. As of last month, the point-of-sale EV credits had surpassed $2 billion, representing purchases from more than 300,000 buyers.

While Trump’s potential repeal of the tax credit and other EV incentives may come as a detriment to the majority of EV makers, however, Elon Musk has regularly highlighted how such a move could actually stand to benefit Tesla.

“As for Tesla, take a minute to read our public filings and you will see that EV incentives represent a minor part of our revenue. On the other hand, oil & gas companies get massive tax breaks that exceed those given to the EV industry by several orders of magnitude,” Musk wrote in a post on X in September, responding to critiques of Trump’s potential removal of the federal incentive.

Legacy and startup EV sales likely to drop if leasing tax credit is overturned