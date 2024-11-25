Tesla excluded from qualifying for California EV credits as Newsom pushes back

By

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed new plans to offer an electric vehicle (EV) rebate if President-elect Donald Trump repeals the $7,500 federal tax credit, though Newsom’s office has also said the rebate would exclude Tesla, the nation’s largest EV maker, in efforts to boost competition from other automakers.

On Monday, Newsom proposed the plans to offer additional state incentives by rebooting a previously expired program, if the federal credit is removed under the incoming Trump administration. However, following the announcement, the Governor’s office told Bloomberg that Tesla’s popular EV models would likely be excluded, likely to the dismay of CEO Elon Musk and others within the company’s vast community of owners and shareholders.

“It’s about creating the market conditions for more of these car makers to take route,” Newsom’s office said in a statement.

While most of Tesla’s models do currently qualify for the $7,500 federal credit, the move would be expected to spur on broader EV adoption across other automakers with less popular EV models. The statements also come following larger feuds between Democratic Newsom and Musk, after the Tesla CEO lambasted the state for COVID-19 closures that included the company’s Fremont factory.

Despite the statements, the terms of a potential EV rebate for California buyers are still under negotiation and are subject to change.

While Tesla’s engineering headquarters remains in California, located in Palo Alto, the automaker officially moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas in 2021—though Musk reiterated then that operations would continue to ramp in Fremont and Palo Alto despite the move.

California has also remained the U.S. leader on EV adoption, mirroring many countries in Europe that have embraced the tech. According to some studies, sales trends across the U.S. have appeared to be following a similar trajectory to that of the West Coast state over the past few years, falling just a couple of years behind those in the state.

It’s unclear at this point how the repeal of a $7,500 EV tax credit would affect nationwide EV sales, though Musk has claimed that it would actually come to the benefit of Tesla, as other automakers rely more heavily on the credit for sales.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla excluded from qualifying for California EV credits as Newsom pushes back