SpaceX filing shows plans for massive building in Bastrop County

SpaceX recently filed for a massive building in Bastrop County, Texas which is just east of Austin. According to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, SpaceX is constructing a ‘shell building’ that will be 521,521 square feet. The estimated cost of the project is $43 million and the building is expected to be completed by July 2023.

The site in Bastrop sounded oddly familiar and then I remember the story that Elon Musk previously debunked. In July, Austonia reported that Elon Musk was developing plans for a new private airport and said that it would be near Bastrop, Texas.

At the beginning of August, Elon Musk said that the report wasn’t true and that it would be silly to build another private airport. He had some constructive criticism and said that Austin’s existing commercial airport needed another runway since the city is growing fast.

Austonia said that multiple sources said Elon was developing plans for a new private airport, but perhaps those sources could have been confused. Or they could have been telling stories, as we say here in the Deep South. Perhaps SpaceX, not Elon Musk personally, was the one developing something and the sources just assumed it was a private airport for whatever reason. We don’t know. What we do know is that SpaceX has plans for a massive building that will most likely be a warehouse or something.

It makes sense for SpaceX to have facilities near Austin considering Tesla, The Boring Company and Neuralink each are in the vicinity. Whatever SpaceX’s plans for the site are, one can be sure that Mars and making life multi-planetary are the ultimate goals here.

