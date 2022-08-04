Elon Musk will not build personal airport near Austin

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dismissed rumors that he would build a private airport in Austin, Texas, today, after reports circulated last week.

Musk was rumored to be building an airport for personal use somewhere east of Austin, near the town of Bastrop. A report from My San Antonio said the airport hadn’t been developed at any capacity and the “conceptual plans are circulating now and there is no estimated timetable for construction on the airport.” The airport was rumored to be placed on a 73-acre plot of land Musk’s The Boring Company purchased in Bastrop.

In reality, there was no plan for one.

After Tesla moved its headquarters to Texas late last year from Palo Alto, California, the automaker has started production at its newest U.S. production facility, which is located just minutes from Austin International Airport.

In fact, this geographical situation was Musk’s main reason for dispelling the rumors regarding the potential private tarmac. “Not true,” Musk said. “Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport. Would be silly to build another private airport, however the existing commercial airport needs another runway, as Austin is growing fast!”

Not true. Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport. Would be silly to build another private airport, however the existing commercial airport needs another runway, as Austin is growing fast! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2022

It seemed counterintuitive for the CEO to need a private airport in Austin, considering his jet has flown out of numerous large-scale airports, including Los Angeles International Airport. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey lists LAX as the airport with the fifth-highest traffic globally. Austin International was not within the Top 50. If Musk wanted privacy, he likely would have wanted to do it in LA, and not in Austin.

Regardless, the Tesla CEO will be boarding his Gulfstream G650ER, worth between $60 and $70 million, from the runways of Austin’s airport. There will be no Musk Airport, at least not in Austin, and probably not anywhere else in the near future.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Elon Musk will not build personal airport near Austin