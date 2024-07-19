SpaceX seeks permission to relaunch Falcon 9 during FAA investigation

By

SpaceX is seeking permission to relaunch its Falcon 9 rocket during the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigation into a mishap that occurred last week.

The FAA is currently looking into a mishap that occurred during the Starlink 9-3 mission earlier this month.

On July 11, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket with 20 Starlink internet satellites attached, but a liquid oxygen leak caused an anomaly, preventing the second stage from circulating its orbit prior to the release of the high-speed internet devices.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk detailed the issue with the Starlink satellites:

“Upper stage restart to raise perigee resulted in an engine RUD for reasons currently unknown. Team is reviewing data tonight to understand root cause. Starlink satellites were deployed, but the perigee may be too low for them to raise orbit. Will know more in a few hours.”

The FAA then put a statement out shortly after:

“The FAA is aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX Starlink Group 9-3 mission that launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 11. The incident involved the failure of the upper stage rocket while it was in space. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported. The FAA is requiring an investigation.”

The investigation is underway, but SpaceX is looking to resume launches with Falcon 9 before the FAA concludes its analysis.

According to Spaceflight Now, Space X submitted a request to the FAA on July 15 that would see it regain the ability to launch the rocket ahead of the agency’s investigation concluding:

“The FAA is reviewing the request and will be guided by data and safety at every step of the process. The FAA is responsible for and committed to protecting the public during commercial space transportation launch and reentry operations. The FAA is reviewing the request and will be guided by data and safety at every step of the process.”

The FAA would allow a rocket to return to flight operations following an issue in two scenarios: giving approval to a launch operator-led mishap in its final investigation report, which would require the operator to identify and resolve corrective actions.

The other is a “public safety determination,” which would only be valid if “the mishap did not involve safety-critical systems or otherwise jeopardize public safety,” the FAA said.

