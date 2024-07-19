Lucid CEO takes digs at Tesla and Rivian as EV rivalry heats up

By

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson rarely misses an opportunity to throw shade at electric vehicle rivals. That was no different recently, as the frontman recently said in an interview that it is able to offer cheaper cars than Tesla with the same battery pack, and that Rivian’s new SUVs won’t compare to the Gravity.

Rawlinson spoke to CarBuzz at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where he discussed Lucid’s industry-leading range ratings and how it has been able to offer great vehicles at prices he feels are competitive.

The discussion all started with Rawlinson stating Lucid is doing whatever it can to get its vehicles below $50,000, including the strategy of licensing its technology to other car companies. Calling the tech Lucid uses “an enabler,” Rawlinson is still quick to flex the company’s efficiency and range ratings, which have been great for the company’s perception in the EV sector.

He used the opportunity to shade Tesla’s range in a direct comparison when talking about the 88 kWh pack:

“We got more range than anyone else with just an 88 kWh pack [now an 84 kWh pack for 2025], which is smaller, lighter, and much less costly than the competition. And that’s why we can offer [the Lucid Air Pure] cheaper than Tesla.”

Rawlinson and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have had a bit of a rivalry since Lucid came to the market a few years ago. Musk has been adamant that Rawlinson, who said he was Chief Engineer of the Model S, did not actually hold that position and left when things got difficult in the vehicle’s early development stage.

Rawlinson’s comments regarding Rivian had to do with its upcoming Gravity SUV.

Rivian recently partnered with Volkswagen for an up to $5 billion investment, which will keep the EV maker afloat amidst economic hardships that come with being a startup.

Rawlinson was asked about the partnership, and Rivian’s plans to roll out three new SUVs in the coming years that it unveiled earlier in 2024. He isn’t threatened by the prospect:

“You could say, ‘How is Rivian gonna respond?’ Because Gravity is gonna be the best SUV out there, and no one will be able to compete with it. To me, product is king. Bring it on […], but I’ve driven R1S, and I’ve driven the Gravity. I’m not worried.”

Lucid will report its earnings for the second quarter on August 5.

