By

Tesla has confirmed that it still hopes to launch the Cybertruck in Canada this year, after the electric vehicle (EV) gained a key exemption in the country’s market this week.

On Thursday, Transport Canada issued an exemption to the Tesla Cybertruck for minimum steering angle requirements, effectively allowing the EV’s steer-by-wire system to be used instead of a traditonal steering column.

Following the news, the Tesla Cybertruck account posted on X on Saturday that the company is still aiming to launch the EV in Canada this year, after on executive said he expected a launch to come soon a few months ago.

The exemption is in place until 2029, and it lets Tesla use and sell the Cybertruck without being subject to a requirement that typically mandates a minimum steering angle of plus or minus 270 degrees for testing.

The exemption conditions include a requirement that Tesla submit semi-annual incident reports related to the system beginning in 2025. Tesla also has to inform Transport Canada of any updates to the system’s steering angle or to the electronic stability control system (ESC) in general.

The Transport Canada requirement can be found in section 7.9.4 of Technical Standards Document No. 126, Electronic Stability Control Systems for Light Vehicles, while the exemption can be found here.

The news comes after former Tesla executive Rohan Patel said in February that he hoped paperwork in Canada for the Cybertruck could be completed soon, suggesting that the company may not be far from launching the EV in its first market outside the U.S.

Although there have been significant doubts about the Cybertruck being able to regulated for certain European, Asian, and other markets, Tesla has been touring the EV through a number of countries around the world. Tesla initially launched the Cybertruck tour in China, before launching similar displays in Japan, Thailand, and countries all across Europe and the Middle East.

During Tesla’s 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting last month, Elon Musk said that Tesla could potentially have the Cybertruck certified in markets beyond North America sometime next year. He also added that, “for sure this year, it’s just North America” —suggesting that Canada may well get the EV this year.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla gets key Cybertruck exemption in Canada, aims to launch this year