SpaceX is in talks with another potential Starlink partner in India: Vodafone Idea Ltd. The Indian telecom company has not confirmed a partnership with SpaceX to offer Starlink internet services to its customers.

“We are in exploratory talks with various Satcom providers, including Starlink,” commented Vodafone.

Vodafone Idea’s share price was up by 4.93% on Wednesday after news spread that the telecom company was talking with SpaceX about Starlink internet services. However, Vodafone clarified that its talks with SpaceX are a routine business strategy to continue enhancing the quality of its services and expand its telecommunication offerings. 1 million Starlink roam customers worldwide is an insane milestone! 🌍🛰️💻



Vodafone is talking with multiple Satcom providers at the moment, not just SpaceX. The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Jagbir Singh, noted that satellite services could help Vodafone expand its fixed and mobile networks to areas that traditional infrastructure can not reach. He added that the telecom company aims to offer fixed wireless broadband in rural areas and small towns.

Two of Vodafone’s rivals in India have already inked deals with SpaceX to offer Starlink services, namely Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms.

Despite the agreements with Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms, SpaceX’s Starlink has not received regulatory approval to operate in India. As of November 2024, Starlink India had only one box to check in order to receive approval. It needs to fully comply with the Indian government’s security regulations, specifically related to data storage.