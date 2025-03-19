Starlink rival Amazon’s Project Kuiper plans to invest $20 million in Indonesia. Similar to SpaceX’s Starlink internet services, Project Kuiper is Amazon’s low earth orbit (LEO) connection service.

The initial investment will go toward building six gateway stations in the country as Amazon prepares to start Kuiper operations. Amazon plans to invest up to $90 million in Project Kuiper in Indonesia by 2035. The company aims to expand infrastructure and expand internet access in various regions of the country. SpaceX is in talks with another potential Starlink partner in India

Indonesia’s Minister of Communication and Digital Application, Meutya V. Hafid, supported Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

“We want to ensure that every citizen, regardless of location, has equal access to digital technology. With the support of investment and innovation from the private sector, we can accelerate digital transformation and create greater opportunities for the community,” Meutya said.

Amazon has already applied for operational permits in Indonesia for Project Kuiper. The company is in the middle of processing telecommunications licenses and satellite leasing rights. Amazon Kuiper is also seeking to receive a Business Identification Number (NIB) to comply with Indonesia’s latest regulations on operations by foreign companies.

“We understand that connectivity is still a challenge in many remote areas. Therefore, we want to work with the government and local partners to provide wider internet access for the people of Indonesia,” said the Global Head of Licensing and International Regulatory Affairs at Amazon Project Kuiper, Gonzalo de Dios.

Besides Indonesia, Amazon’s Project Kuiper is also competing with SpaceX’s Starlink in the United Kingdom. As of September 2024, Amazon was reportedly close to receiving a license to start Project Kuiper operations in the UK.

SpaceX’s Starlink launched in Indonesia last year. Elon Musk visited Indonesian President Joko Widodo during Starlink’s debut in the Southeast Asian country.