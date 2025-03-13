SpaceX paved the way for Starlink India’s entry into the market by inking two deals with the nation’s top wireless carriers.

Bharti Airtel was the first to announce an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet services to customers in India.

"This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India. It enables Airtel and SpaceX to further explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel's offerings, and how Airtel's expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceX's direct offerings to consumers and businesses," noted Bharti Airtel in its press release.



A day after Bharti Airtel’s announcement, Jio Platforms released a similar statement, revealing its tie-up with SpaceX to offer Starlink services to its customers. Jio Platforms will sell Starlink equipment at its retail locations and provide installation services.

“This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio’s offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses,” said noted Jio Platforms in its announcement.

Despite SpaceX’s deals with Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms, Starlink services are still awaiting approval to operate in India.

In November 2024, India’s Communications Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, noted that Starlink still has to undergo the approval process and “check all the boxes.” Starlink has one obstacle left to get the green light: it must fully comply with the Indian government’s security regulations, especially those related to data storage.