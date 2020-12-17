SpaceX Starlink rollout continues to uplift rural schools, Native Americans

SpaceX continues to make a point of deploying nascent Starlink internet services – often for free – in ways that prioritize and uplift rural schools and Native American tribes.

Back in October, word first broke that SpaceX – through Washington state’s Department of Commerce – had partnered with the Hoh Tribe to deliver high-quality internet to multiple homes and facilities. The tribe had nothing but praise for the service after a few days of use, frankly stating that “[Starlink] catapulted us into the 21st century.”

What a difference high-speed internet can make! Our children can participate in remote learning, residents can access #healthcare. We felt like we'd been paddling up-river with a spoon on this. @SpaceX Starlink made it happen overnight. Thanks @WAStateCommerce for introduction. — Hoh Tribe (@TribeHoh) October 7, 2020

Weeks later, Texas’ Ector County Independent School District revealed that SpaceX would deploy Starlink to homes throughout the district, ensuring – like the Hoh Tribe – that rural communities with little to no functional internet access would still be able to use crucial online services in the midst of a global pandemic.

Glad to see this happening. This is the kind of thing that makes a genuine difference for kids. And it makes that difference NOW, not in 5-10 years. Well done, @elonmusk. https://t.co/jABIpDi85c — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) December 17, 2020

Most recently, Virginia’s Wise County Public Schools say they are scheduled to receive 45 (and ultimately 90+) Starlink kits from SpaceX early next year, bringing high-quality internet to dozens of homes with little to no prior access.

A week prior, Canada’s Pikangikum First Nation also thanked SpaceX for bringing Starlink internet to the fly-in-only community, where the best service available prior ranged from 60 kilobits per second to a middling few megabits per second – all high-latency.

Like to thank all of the dedicated people at @SpaceX who have made #Starlink possible. A special thank you to the #Pikangikum First Nation for sharing your journey with all of us and for the trust and patience you have shown. Chi Miigwetch.https://t.co/6qdQYYOcG1 — FSET Information Technology (@FSETera) December 10, 2020

While SpaceX does continue to gradually roll out Starlink beta kits to users across the northern US and southern Canada, the company’s clear and continued prioritization of mass deployments in some of the most chronically underserved and negatively impacted areas exemplifies the constellation’s goal: deliver high-quality, low-latency internet to those without.