Starlink’s Starshield wins contract with US Space Force

Starlink’s Starshield offering won a contract with the United States (U.S.) Space Force. SpaceX launched Starlink Starshield internet service to support national security.

Starshield won one contract from the U.S. Space Force to provide customized satellite communications for the military. The contract was awarded on September 1 and will last one year. It has a ceiling of $70 million.

According to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Sefanek, SpaceX’s recent contract “provides for Starshield end-to-end service via the Starlink constellation, user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management, and other related services.

The U.S. Space Force has $900 million in work orders through 2028 under the new “Proliferated Low Earth Orbit” contracts program, which is meant to tap into communications services of satellites orbiting from 100 miles to 1,000 miles above Earth.

SpaceX is competing with 15 other companies for the “Proliferated Low Earth Orbit” program. According to Bloomberg, Starshield’s recent contract with the U.S. Space Force is another addition to SpaceX’s growing portfolio from Pentagon business.

SpaceX won a Pentagon contract earlier this year for an undisclosed value to provide Starlink satellite communications to the Ukrainian military. Elon Musk’s space company was also contracted to launch a Falcon 9 with 13 satellites for the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency.

Sefanek noted that SpaceX will receive about $15 million in funding to support 54 “mission partners” across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

