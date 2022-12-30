Starlink opens offices in Azerbaijan

By

Starlink opened offices in Azerbaijan in November.

Filings from the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan published earlier this week show that Starlink Azerbaijan, LLC, a subsidiary of Starlink, was registered in Baku City Khatai district, on November 8th with an authorized capital of $100.

Lauren Dreyer, the senior director for Starlink business operations at SpaceX, was appointed manager of the company, which is planning to start service sometime in 2023. The newly formed company has already begun accepting orders with a $99 deposit.

Osman Gunduz, President of Azerbaijan Internet Forum NGO, shared his thought about Starlink in Azerbaijan as an alternative source of internet access. In an interview with Turan, Gunduz pointed out that Ukraine’s experience and that of other nations confirmed Starlink’s value during crisis situations.

“When it comes to Azerbaijan, its services may be useful in the liberated from occupation areas, as in the civil and military purposes.”

In 2019, Gunduz pointed out that Azerbaijan’s private providers and state institutions have been unable to use the state-owned able-channel system.

“Will private providers be able to provide users with fiber optic internet, or should we wait for SpaceX-Starlink or OneWeb providers?” he asked.

“Probably, our private providers will also have to wait for two Satellite Providers, such as SpaceX-Starlink or OneWeb.”

“As it is known, both satellite providers plan to provide Internet anywhere in the world.

Large funds, billions of dollars, have been allocated to these projects. Thousands of small satellites are expected to be put into orbit for this purpose. About 700 satellites are enough to provide the entire Earth with the Internet,” he added.

In May 2022, the interactive map on the Starlink website showed that access to the internet would be available in Azerbaijan in 2023. Azer News noted that the nation has been making a lot of progress with the development of its broadband internet infrastructure, with an 80% rise in internet users within the past ten years.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said in an interview over the summer that there are still people in the world without internet connectivity.

“A large portion of the world does not have internet connectivity or if they do, it’s very bad and extremely expensive.”

“And Starlink can provide connectivity for a whole village of like 200 people type of thing, and then, in that case, it would be like 50 cents a month per person. I think that’s pretty affordable.”

