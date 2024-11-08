By

SpaceX is working with One NZ to bring Starlink Direct-to-Cell (aka Starlink Cellular) to New Zealand.

One NZ has already announced plans to launch One NZ Satellite to Mobile, a new service for Kiwis thanks to the company’s collaboration with SpaceX.

One NZ Satellite will offer TXT services to the network’s customers. Voice and basic data capability will be available at a later date.

“We’re working closely with SpaceX to bring this game-changing technology to New Zealand, which will make Kiwis safer and provide coverage like never before. We are currently testing the network locally in Aotearoa in preparation for launch.

“When we switch on the network, One NZ customers with an eligible mobile plan and phone will be able to TXT from anywhere in NZ with a line of sight to the sky – whether that’s on the farm, on the road, on the water, or in the mountains. Best of all, TXT is included in the price of eligible plans,” stated One NZ.

One NZ Satellite will initially be limited to a subset of eligible phones. The network is working closely with phone providers to roll out Starlink Direct-to-Cell to more mobile models in the future.

SpaceX’s Starlink Cellular is not yet available in the United States. However, the US Federal Communications granted SpaceX and T-Mobile temporary authority to provide Starlink Direct-to-Cell coverage to T-Mobile users during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“The positive impact on affected communities was immediate. In just one day, over 27,000 mobile devices connected to Direct to Cell satellites. In the coming days, over 250,000 texts were sent through Direct to Cell—connecting loved ones, family members, and disaster relief services,” noted SpaceX in a filing with ISED Canada.

Starlink Direct-To-Cell coming to New Zealand