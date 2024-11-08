Tesla Cybertruck now available for leasing in the U.S.

By

The Tesla Cybertruck is now available for leasing in the United States. The launch of the Cybertruck’s leasing option in the U.S. was announced by the electric vehicle maker through the all-electric pickup truck’s official account on social media platform X.

A look at the Cybertruck’s order page for the United States shows that the vehicle could now be acquired through a full cash payment, financing, or a lease. Both the Cybertruck All Wheel Drive and the Cyberbeast can be leased. Similar to Tesla’s other leasing programs, the Cybertruck can be leased for a term of 36 or 24 months. Customers who lease the Cybertruck can also allot 10,000 miles, 12,000 miles, or 15,000 miles per year.

For a downpayment of $7,500, a Tesla Cybertruck AWD with no options can be leased for $999 per month under a 36-month term. Under a 24-month term, the Cybertruck AWD with a downpayment of $7,500 can be leased for $1,199 per month. The Tesla Cyberbeast, on the other hand, can be leased for $1,204 under a 36-month term or $1,368 per month under a 24-month term with a downpayment of $7,500.

As could be seen in the Tesla Cybertruck’s order page, customers seem to have the option to lease the all-electric pickup truck for $0 downpayment. However, this results in the monthly payment of the Cybertruck being substantially higher.

With a $0 downpayment, for example, the Cybertruck AWD on its base form is listed with a monthly payment of $1,249 per month under a 36-month plan and $1,568 per month under a 24-month plan. The Cyberbeast with $0 downpayment costs $1,439 per month under a 36-month plan and a whopping $1,715 per month under a 24-month plan.

