Tesla Cybertruck wins “Coolest Car” at Golden Steering Wheel 2024 awards

The Tesla Cybertruck was deemed the “Coolest Car” at The Golden Steering Wheel 2024 awards from Bild am Sonntag and Auto Bild. The award was celebrated by the electric vehicle maker on social media.

As noted in a press release from Axel Springer, the winners of The Golden Steering Wheel 2024 awards were very diverse this year, though a number of all-electric vehicles came away with accolades. These include the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, which won the “Luxury Class” award, and the Kia EV3, which won the “Best Car Under €40,000” award.

The Cybertruck’s “Coolest Car” award was announced by the electric vehicle maker on its Tesla Europe & Middle East social media account on X. In its post, Tesla tagged the Cybertruck’s official handle and stated that Auto Bild and Bild am Sonntag had given the all-electric pickup truck an award. The official Cybertruck handle on X responded to the post, stating that it would display its golden steering wheel in the bed.

What is quite interesting about the Cybertruck’s win at The Golden Steering Wheel 2024 awards is the fact that the all-electric pickup truck is not even sold in Europe today. Thus, it would appear that the “Coolest Car” award was given to the Cybertruck just because it is a legitimately cool vehicle.

This certainly seems to be the case, as Bild am Sonntag and Auto Bild gave the Cybertruck a squircle-shaped award, unlike its usual trophies, which are shaped like conventional steering wheels.

Tesla Managing Director for Central Europe Simon Zwahlen was in attendance at The Golden Steering Wheel 2024 awards. The awards were presented on Thursday evening, November 7, 2024 in Berlin.

