News
Starlink India’s license faces delay due to regulatory requirements
SpaceX’s satellite internet venture Starlink has yet to secure an operating license in India. Starlink is facing regulatory delays in India despite ongoing progress.
India’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed that the company must meet stringent requirements before launching services in the country.
“The process is ongoing. The minute they meet all conditions — including setting up gateways in India and registering user terminals locally — we are ready to issue the license,” Scindia told local media.
The licensing process involves multiple agencies in India, including the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). These agencies are evaluating Starlink’s compliance with India’s technical, administrative, and national security standards.
Scindia emphasized Starlink’s need for domestic registration of user terminals and local gateways to address data sovereignty and internal security concerns.
“It’s not only related to DoT but also to internal security — gateways have to be in India, any user terminal has to be registered in India…the minute they check all the boxes, which I also hope will be soon, the license should be given,” he added.
The requirements reflect India’s cautious approach to integrating foreign satellite providers into its telecom ecosystem. The delay comes amid broader industry calls for enhanced connectivity. At Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal urged regulators to support telecom operators in closing the global connectivity gap for 400 million people, particularly in rural India. He advocated for resource sharing between terrestrial and satellite operators to avoid duplicative investments.
Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms signed agreements with SpaceX to help expand Starlink services in India. The agreements are contingent on the Indian government approving Starlink’s license.
Starlink’s potential entry into India could bolster rural connectivity, but regulatory hurdles remain a significant barrier. As the company works to meet India’s conditions, its progress is closely watched by telecom operators and regulators alike. The outcome could shape the role of satellite internet in addressing India’s digital divide, aligning with global efforts to expand access through collaborative infrastructure investments.
News
Shark Tank’s Daymond John: Buy Tesla (TSLA), because it’s going back up
The Shark Tank host’s advice was simple—Buy TSLA stock.
In a recent social media post, FUBU founder and Shark Tank host Daymond John shared some financial advice to his followers. John’s advice was simple—Buy TSLA stock, because it’s going back up.
Shark’s Advice
In his video, John acknowledged that Tesla is a controversial stock due to the hate being put towards CEO Elon Musk. But as per the Shark Tank host, the people who are boycotting Tesla or attacking the company will eventually stop. He also noted that Tesla is practically at half price today compared to its price last December.
“You want some financial advice? Buy TSLA. You get all that political crap. People want to burn cars, hate Elon Musk, I don’t know. But let me tell you something. All those people gonna forget all about that just like they forgot about boycotting Gucci or Balenciaga and all that other stuff, and that stock is gonna go back up. It was at $462 in December. It is now at $250. That is almost 50% off,” John stated.
Robotaxi Potential
Interestingly enough, the Shark Tank host pointed at Tesla’s robotaxi service as one of the reasons why he is bullish on the company. As per John, Tesla is just about ready to roll out an autonomous Uber-like ride-sharing service. And when that happens, TSLA stock will react, negative news on Elon Musk or not.
“You see these Waymo cars all around? There’s a couple of them working their way around. But what Tesla has done over the last is all these patterns of what people have driven. They have now created a lot of these driving pattens, and what are they gonna do? They’re gonna end up releasing autonomous Teslas that are gonna be like Uber, and that stock, no matter what, is going to fly,” John stated.
News
China’s Huayou replaces LG in Indonesia’s $7.7B EV battery project
After 5 years of negotiations, Indonesia drops LG and taps Huayou Cobalt to power its EV battery dreams.
China’s Huayou Cobalt replaced LG Energy Solution in Indonesia’s $7.7 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery project. The shift underscores China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia’s EV supply chain.
Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, confirmed that Huayou would replace LG in the Grand Package, a plan to build a comprehensive EV battery ecosystem. The Grand Package, also called Project Titan, included plans to develop raw material mining, processing, and EV battery production in Indonesia.
“Conceptually, the development of the Grand Package has not changed. The infrastructure and production plan remain in accordance with the initial road map. LG is no longer involved and has been replaced by Huayou,” Bahlil said.
LG Energy Solution signed a memorandum of understanding with Jakarta in December 2020 but exited after prolonged talks.
“Taking into account various factors, including market conditions and investment environment, we have agreed to formally withdraw from the Indonesia GP (Grand Package) project,” LGES stated.
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani noted that the government removed LG on January 31 due to a “long negotiation process” spanning five years. The Investor Minister also mentioned that Indonesia considered the Chinese company because Huayou’s technological capabilities positioned it as a suitable replacement to advance the project.
“We want all of this to run well, quickly, but the negotiations have been going on for five years. The government decided to replace LG with Huayou since it expressed interest in the Titan project last year,” Rosan noted.
The transition highlights Indonesia’s determination to maintain momentum in its EV battery ambitions, resulting in deepening ties with China. Huayou’s leadership ensures Project Titan adheres to its original timeline, reinforcing Indonesia’s role in the global EV supply chain.
China’s expanding presence in the EV sector could reshape regional dynamics as Indonesia leverages its rich nickel resources to attract investments. The move also signals challenges for non-Chinese firms navigating Indonesia’s complex investment landscape.
News
SpaceX investment fuels Alphabet’s $8 billion profit surge
Alphabet Inc.’s first-quarter profit soared, boosted by an $8 billion unrealized gain from its investment in SpaceX. Since 2015, Alphabet has been a key SpaceX investor, joining Fidelity Investments to inject $1 billion for a 10% stake in the space firm.
The tech giant reported a 46% surge in net income to $34.54 billion, driven by strong advertising revenues and the SpaceX windfall, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. SpaceX’s valuation hit approximately $350 billion in December, cementing its status as one of the world’s most valuable private companies. The company thrives on NASA contracts and its Starlink satellite internet service, which provides direct-to-consumer connectivity.
Unlike Tesla, SpaceX has largely sidestepped public backlash tied to CEO Elon Musk despite growing scrutiny. The Tesla Takedown movement, emboldened by Tesla’s first-quarter 2025 earnings, plans to target Musk’s other ventures, including SpaceX and Starlink.
Starlink faces its own challenges abroad. For instance, Ukraine is exploring Starlink alternatives developed by the European Union. Ukraine and EU member states have become increasingly worried about Elon Musk, which is being reflected in SpaceX’s Starlink contracts on the continent. However, Starlink remains critical for Ukraine’s battlefield connectivity, with EU alternatives lagging behind SpaceX’s robust internet capabilities.
Alphabet’s financial windfall underscores SpaceX’s growing influence in the space and satellite internet sectors. The $8 billion gain from “non-marketable equity securities,” identified as SpaceX, highlights the strategic value of Alphabet’s early investment. While Tesla grapples with public and activist scrutiny, SpaceX’s government contracts and Starlink’s consumer reach provide a buffer, though not immunity, from Musk-related controversies.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John: Buy Tesla (TSLA), because it’s going back up
China’s Huayou replaces LG in Indonesia’s $7.7B EV battery project
Starlink India’s license faces delay due to regulatory requirements
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Tesla shares Optimus’ improved walk in new update video
Tesla vandal who lit Las Vegas repair center on fire arrested
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Tesla’s Hollywood Diner is finally getting close to opening
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla doubles down on Robotaxi launch date, putting a big bet on its timeline
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla’s top investor questions ahead of the Q1 2025 earnings call
-
News2 weeks ago
Underrated Tesla safety feature recognized by China Automotive Research Institute
-
News2 weeks ago
These were the best-selling EV brands in the U.S. in Q1
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla’s vehicles led U.S. EV sales again last quarter: report
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla’s spring update arrives with adaptive headlights and more
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla counters Saudi Arabia charging concerns with quick response