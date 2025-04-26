SpaceX’s satellite internet venture Starlink has yet to secure an operating license in India. Starlink is facing regulatory delays in India despite ongoing progress.

India’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed that the company must meet stringent requirements before launching services in the country.

“The process is ongoing. The minute they meet all conditions — including setting up gateways in India and registering user terminals locally — we are ready to issue the license,” Scindia told local media.

The licensing process involves multiple agencies in India, including the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). These agencies are evaluating Starlink’s compliance with India’s technical, administrative, and national security standards.

Scindia emphasized Starlink’s need for domestic registration of user terminals and local gateways to address data sovereignty and internal security concerns.

“It’s not only related to DoT but also to internal security — gateways have to be in India, any user terminal has to be registered in India…the minute they check all the boxes, which I also hope will be soon, the license should be given,” he added.

The requirements reflect India’s cautious approach to integrating foreign satellite providers into its telecom ecosystem. The delay comes amid broader industry calls for enhanced connectivity. At Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal urged regulators to support telecom operators in closing the global connectivity gap for 400 million people, particularly in rural India. He advocated for resource sharing between terrestrial and satellite operators to avoid duplicative investments.

Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms signed agreements with SpaceX to help expand Starlink services in India. The agreements are contingent on the Indian government approving Starlink’s license.

Starlink’s potential entry into India could bolster rural connectivity, but regulatory hurdles remain a significant barrier. As the company works to meet India’s conditions, its progress is closely watched by telecom operators and regulators alike. The outcome could shape the role of satellite internet in addressing India’s digital divide, aligning with global efforts to expand access through collaborative infrastructure investments.