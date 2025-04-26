In a recent social media post, FUBU founder and Shark Tank host Daymond John shared some financial advice to his followers. John’s advice was simple—Buy TSLA stock, because it’s going back up.

Shark’s Advice

In his video, John acknowledged that Tesla is a controversial stock due to the hate being put towards CEO Elon Musk. But as per the Shark Tank host, the people who are boycotting Tesla or attacking the company will eventually stop. He also noted that Tesla is practically at half price today compared to its price last December.

“You want some financial advice? Buy TSLA. You get all that political crap. People want to burn cars, hate Elon Musk, I don’t know. But let me tell you something. All those people gonna forget all about that just like they forgot about boycotting Gucci or Balenciaga and all that other stuff, and that stock is gonna go back up. It was at $462 in December. It is now at $250. That is almost 50% off,” John stated. NEW: Shark Tank's Daymond John comments on the ongoing Tesla drama, tells his followers to go buy Tesla stock.



Tesla stock surged 18% this week following Musk's announcement that he would be spending more time at the company.



"You get all that political crap. People wanna burn… pic.twitter.com/e4HXcwx5LQ— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2025

Robotaxi Potential

Interestingly enough, the Shark Tank host pointed at Tesla’s robotaxi service as one of the reasons why he is bullish on the company. As per John, Tesla is just about ready to roll out an autonomous Uber-like ride-sharing service. And when that happens, TSLA stock will react, negative news on Elon Musk or not.

“You see these Waymo cars all around? There’s a couple of them working their way around. But what Tesla has done over the last is all these patterns of what people have driven. They have now created a lot of these driving pattens, and what are they gonna do? They’re gonna end up releasing autonomous Teslas that are gonna be like Uber, and that stock, no matter what, is going to fly,” John stated.