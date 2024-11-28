Tesla Cybercab robotaxi showcased at Petersen Museum

By

The Tesla Cybercab is being showcased at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles this holiday season. The Cybercab’s appearance at the noted automotive museum seems to be part of Tesla’s recent efforts to promote its self-driving robotaxi to as many people as possible.

Over the past weeks, Cybercab prototype units have been spotted in several Tesla stores in the United States and abroad. The vehicle, which was unveiled last month during the “We, Robot” event, was also showcased at Giga New York for the facility’s employees. It is then quite unsurprising that the self-driving robotaxi has also been brought to the Petersen Museum.

On its official website, the Petersen Museum noted that the Cybercab is part of Tesla’s plans to democratize transportation with autonomous vehicles. Similar to the other Cybercab units that have been spotted in Tesla stores over the past weeks, the vehicle that was brought to the Petersen Museum was one of the robotaxis that participated in October’s “We, Robot” event.

The Petersen Museum described the Cybercab as follows:

“This self-driving Cybercab was one of 20 fully functional, pre-production robotaxis unveiled at Tesla’s “We, Robot” event held in October 2024 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA, where attendees were able to take rides autonomously. The car seats two passengers, has dihedral doors that open automatically, and features a hatchback for cargo.

“It employs the same computer and sensing suite used in Tesla’s existing fleet of vehicles but does not require any pedals or a steering wheel to operate. Cybercab is one component of Tesla’s plan for “democratizing transportation” with autonomous vehicles and robots.

Screenshots shared by electric vehicle enthusiasts online indicated that the Tesla Cybercab will be displayed at the Petersen Museum from November 27, 2024 to January 2, 2025. The self-driving robotaxi will be displayed in the museum’s main lobby.

