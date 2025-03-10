Tesla’s vehicles expected to get Grok voice assistant—but when?

A voice assistant based on xAI’s Grok language model is expected to make it to Tesla’s vehicles soon, and while it isn’t yet clear exactly when, the release of a new version of the AI with a voice mode just a few weeks ago suggests that it could be drawing near.

Last month, xAI debuted Grok 3, its latest version of the language model, along with rolling out a voice feature just a few days later that lets users talk to and get a response from the AI. During a broadcast on X in January, Musk also confirmed that Tesla’s vehicles would soon get Grok as a voice assistant, after he first teased a native version of the language model in the company’s vehicles back in November 2023.

Musk didn’t disclose exactly when Tesla’s vehicles would get the Grok voice assistant, simply saying that the feature was “coming soon.”

“Grok in Teslas is coming soon,” Musk said. “So you will just be able to talk to your Tesla and ask for anything.”

As Musk pointed out in his gaming broadcast, the system is expected to let drivers talk directly to their vehicle, to which Grok will respond and make the necessary changes as a built-in voice assistant. Currently, however, Grok 3 and its voice mode are only available to those with a Premium Plus account on X, running $40 a month.

xAI officially launched a standalone Grok app for Apple devices in January, following suit for Androids just weeks later in February. Voice functionality with Grok in Tesla vehicles has also been teased in a few under-the-radar updates from the company since last year.

As one example in December, Tesla hinted at an upcoming voice assistant with the ability to get vehicles to respond “Hello” when greeted by drivers with “Hello” or “Hi,” though they would previously reply with “command not understood.”

The update, while seemingly small, also followed the addition of a wake word capability to Tesla’s vehicles last May, as discovered in source code by hacker and code sleuth greentheonly.