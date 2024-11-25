By

Starlink supports police stations and vehicles across Western Australia (WA) through the “anywhere communications project.”

Western Australia’s “anywhere communications project” has spent $3.5 million on Starlink data services from reseller Vocus. The project has provided Starlink data services to 122 remote police stations and 550 vehicles across Western Australia.

“This [LEO] satellite technology can provide an additional and important element of safety for responding officers,” noted a WA Police spokesperson.

“Through is high-speed transmission, officers can access vital information with minimal delay including intelligence relating to the movement of people, vehicles and goods, as well as the background of persons of interest to identify potential threats more quickly and efficiently.”

According to IT News, the WA police announced an $8.5 million investment in Starlink equipment and services last year. A WA Police spokesperson commented that the new $3.5 million agreement “compliments” previous year’s contract. Based on the new deal, the WA Police has a contract to use Starlink services for one year, expiring on November 10, 2026.

