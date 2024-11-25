By

Tesla launched a lower lease program Down Under, called the LeaseMyTesla program.

Tesla’s new lease program is powered by Driva, which offers personalized rates for car and personal loans. Tesla Australia and New Zealand’s Country Director, Thom Drew, announced the launch of the new program with its new calculator via LinkedIn.

“Today, we have taken a huge step toward demystifying Novated Leasing in Australia. Our newly launched LeaseMyTesla program powered by Driva allows us to provide a digital-first customer experience and eliminate unnecessary fees and complexity. This initiative makes Tesla vehicles more accessible and affordable for Australian drivers,” said Drew.

Initial reactions to the new LeaseMyTesla program were positive. A few people praised Tesla for providing a “much needed and very good” service.

Tesla and Elon Musk’s other companies have been gaining traction in Australia through the years. Tesla Energy has been making significant progress in Australia, providing the power sector with more affordable electricity rates. Recently, Starlink also started gaining its footing down under. In Western Australia, for instance, Starlink is supporting police stations and cruisers.

