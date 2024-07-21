Stellantis has paid almost $200 million in fuel economy penalties

By

Stellantis has paid nearly $200 million in fuel economy penalties, with the multinational automaker set to pay significantly more, according to government documents.

Dodge-Chrysler parent company has paid roughly $190.7 million in civil penalties so far, over failure to meet certain U.S. fuel economy requirements in both 2019 and 2020, as disclosed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in government documents this week (via Automotive News).

Stellantis paid the penalty amount in March and May, and the documents suggest that the company still owes another $459.7 million, due to not reaching requirements for the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standard. On Friday, the penalties paid and the total amount due were confirmed by the NHTSA, following similar penalties charged to the automaker in past years.

In 2023, Stellantis paid a record-high penalty of $235.5 million for failure to comply with CAFE requirements in 2018 and 2019, along with $156.6 million paid for the 2016 and 2017 years.

Along with the penalties, Stellantis has in recent months faced several key executive departures, and it has warned that it may stop producing zero-emission vehicles in the United Kingdom, if the country’s sales target for the technology is not reduced.

General Motors (GM) earlier this month was forced to relinquish around 50 million metric tons of carbon allowances, along with charging the automaker $145.8 million for failure to correctly report data on its fuel economy compliance.

Just weeks ago, both Stellantis and GM were reported to be receiving hundreds of millions of dollars each from the Biden administration for future electric vehicle (EV) battery projects. Stellantis is set to get $334.8 million for its Belvidere Assembly plant in Illinois, along with another $250 million for an EV drive module factory in Indiana. GM is set to get $500 million for its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant Michigan.

