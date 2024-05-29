By

Stellantis is planning to launch a $25,000 Jeep electric vehicle in an attempt to increase consumer interest in EVs as it battles lagging demand for sustainable vehicles in the United States.

Company CEO Carlos Tavares confirmed the company is planning to offer an affordable $25,000 version of an electric Jeep. Details were slim, but it did say it would be priced at a point where it would be highly accessible to consumers and would be around the same cost as the European Citroen e-C3:

“In the same way, we brought the 20,000 Euro Citroen e-C3, you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon. We are using the same expertise because we are a global company and this is totally fluid across the engineering world of Stellantis.”

Tavares said this at a Bernstein Investor Conference on Wednesday, according to CNBC.

In the U.S., Stellantis has geared its Jeep offerings toward hybrid powertrains, which have been a more prevalent focus of many car companies. Consumers seem to be more interested in having the best of both worlds, which has contributed to a slight slowdown of EV sales in the United States.

$25,000 is a price point many automakers have attempted to access with their EV offerings, as it falls well below the average transaction price for a new vehicle. This fact alone could be the biggest contributing factor to consumers potentially choosing an EV over an internal combustion engine car.

Tavares said $25,000 in the U.S. is what he considers an “affordable BEV.” He also believes it is the responsibility of the company to start offering ultra-affordable vehicles so consumers are more likely to choose an EV.

Stellantis already plans to introduce a Jeep EV to the market later this year, the Wagoneer S, inspired by the luxury offering’s gas engine.

However, there are a lot of challenges the company is planning to navigate, including the lack of interest from consumers in EVs, which has grown over the last year. There are also concerns about China-made EVs in the U.S. as the Biden Adminsitration rolled out tariffs to limit their market domination.

Even still, Tavares believes Stellantis will reach price parity with ICE vehicles “in three years, max.”

