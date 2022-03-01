Stellantis shows the world the first all-electric Jeep

By

Stellantis unveiled the first images of the all-electric Jeep, the first step in the brand’s Zero Emission Freedom initiative.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares showed the images during today’s Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan presentation. Tavares said Jeep will launch its first all-electric car, which he referred to as a “lifestyle family” vehicle, sometime early next year. It is still unnamed, for now, and Stellantis says it will release more information on the Jeep BEV in the coming months.

Stellantis unveiled its plans for the Jeep brand during EV Day 2021 in July. “In 2025 we will have zero-emissions 4xe Jeep in every segment,” brand President and CEO Christian Meunier said. He also detailed plans for five fully electric vehicles by 2025, one EV for each product line: Renegade, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Compass, and Wagoneer.

Today, we revealed concept images of the first-ever 100% battery-electric Jeep® SUV. This vehicle is our next step to the achievement of our brand vision of Zero Emission Freedom and will be launched early next year. More information to come! pic.twitter.com/079TeB0gKM — Jeep (@Jeep) March 1, 2022

