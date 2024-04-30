Stellantis sees a drop in Q1 2024 revenue, ahead of BEV launches

By

Stellantis has reported its first-quarter revenues and deliveries, noting a drop in revenue from the same quarter last year.

In a press release shared on Tuesday, Stellantis reported that it reached a Q1 net revenue of €41.7 billion (~$44.5 billion), representing a 12 percent drop year over year. The multinational automaker and Dodge-Chrysler parent company says the drop was due to its transitioning product portfolio as it prepares to launch additional battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and due to other economic headwinds.

Despite the drop, Stellantis notes that it saw sales of BEVs increase by 8 percent year over year, while light electric vehicle (LEV) deliveries jumped by 13 percent from 2023. The company also says it’s hyper-focused on launching new BEVs later this year, after it introduced the Fiat Topolino, Maserati Grecale Folgore and Ram ProMaster EV during the quarter.

#Stellantis #CFO Natalie Knight: “During Q1 2024, we have introduced four new models out of our full-year launch plan of 25 models, including 18 BEV nameplates, which we believe sets the stage for materially improved growth and profitability in the second half of the year." pic.twitter.com/P2jcjCD3hm — Stellantis (@Stellantis) April 30, 2024

“While Q1 2024 year-over-year shipments and Net revenues comparisons were difficult due to transitions in our next generation product portfolio manufactured on new platforms, we are delivering clear improvements in key commercial dynamics with customer sales outpacing shipments,” said Natalie Knight, Stellantis CFO. “We are reducing inventories to reinforce our strong relative pricing ahead of our new or mid-cycle product launches this year in key regions.”

Stellantis also notes that it began production of its in-house electric drive modules at the Indiana Transmission plant as it prepares to launch as many as 18 BEV models this year.

“During Q1 2024, we have introduced four new models out of our full-year launch plan of 25 models, including 18 BEV nameplates, which we believe sets the stage for materially improved growth and profitability in the second half of the year,” Knight added.

In recent months, Stellantis has been faced with multiple rounds of job cuts, as much of the auto industry, especially in the BEV space, has seen a downtrend throughout this year. Earlier this month, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares reassured investors that the company was focused on keeping Italian production up and running, as many European companies have turned to Chinese automakers for support in recent years.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Stellantis sees a drop in Q1 2024 revenue, ahead of BEV launches