Stellantis’ 2024 sales report was unsurprising, given its turbulent year. The legacy automaker saw its vehicle production drop 37% in Italy last year. Stellantis sales in the United States weren’t easy on the eyes either.

Based on figures released by the trade union FIM-CISL, Stellantis’ plants in Italy hit their lowest production levels since the 1950s. In 2024, Stellantis’ production facilities in Italy produced 475,090 units. In comparison, the same factories made more than 750,000 units in 2023.

The Financial Times attributed Stellantis’ poor production numbers in Italy to weak demand and competition from China. Chinese vehicles have flooded the European market with cheaper models, especially in the new energy vehicle market.

Meanwhile, Stellantis reported a 15% sales decline in the United States between 2023 and 2024. In the fourth quarter of last year, the automaker saw a 7% decline in US sales, selling only 320,742 units in Q4. For perspective, Hyundai Motor America reported total sales of 226,308 units in the fourth quarter.

Stellantis reported a sales decline across all its brands, including the RAM pickup, which saw a 16% decline. The low-volume Fiat was the only Stellantis brand that didn’t see a sales decline.

