Stellantis announces ‘multi-billion-dollar’ investment in the US

Stellantis announced plans for a multi-billion-dollar investment in the United States. The company’s plans were announced days after Chrysler Chair John Elkann met with Donald Trump.

Based on an email sent to Stellantis employees in the US, Elkann reportedly told President Trump–before his inauguration–that the company aims to strengthen its manufacturing footprint in the country by “providing stability to our great American workforce.”

Stellantis confirmed the news of its billion-dollar investments in the United States in an email to the Financial Times. According to the legacy automaker’s head of US operations, Antonio Filosa, Stellantis’ investments will go to multiple sites in the United States, including California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

In Illinois, Stellantis is focused on reopening its Belvedere plant, which has been at the center of its struggles with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. Reopening the Belvedere plant is estimated to open jobs to up to 1,500 UAW employees. The automaker plans to produce a new mid-size pickup truck in Belvedere. Over in Michigan, Stellantis will produce a new Dodge Durango mid-sized SUV at its Detroit Assembly Complex.

The company also plans to focus more on strengthening Jeep brands by investing in its Ohio site. Stellantis will also invest in Kokomo, Indiana, where it plans to manufacture the GME-T4 EVO engine.

