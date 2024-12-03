By

On December 1, 2024, Stelantis N.V.’s Board of Directors accepted Carlos Tavares’ resignation as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“Stellantis’ success since its creation has been rooted in a perfect alignment between the reference shareholders, the Board, and the CEO. However, in recent weeks different views have emerged which have resulted in the Board and the CEO coming to today’s decision,” commented Henri de Castries, Senior Independent Director at Stellantis.

Taveres’ resignation was effective immediately. Stellantis has already started the process to appoint a new permanent CEO. A Special Committee of the Board will manage the appointment of a new Stellantis CEO. The Special Committee is expected to appoint a new CEO by the first half of 2025. An Executive Committee chaired by John Elkann will be established until Stellantis N.V. appoints a new CEO.

“Our thanks go to Carlos for his years of dedicated service and the role he has played in the creation of Stellantis, in addition to the previous turnarounds of PSA and Opel, setting us on the path to becoming a global leader in our industry.

I look forward to working with our new Interim Executive Committee, supported by all our Stellantis colleagues, as we complete the process of appointing our new CEO. Together we will ensure the continued deployment of the Company’s strategy in the long-term interests of Stellantis and all of its stakeholders,” commented Chairman John Elkann.

