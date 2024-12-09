By

Stellantis appears to be changing its tune after its former CEO, Carlos Tavares, formally resigned from his position. The legacy automaker has plans to rejoin Europe’s auto lobby, the ACEA, after leaving it in 2022 under Tavares.

“Stellantis, Europe’s second-largest carmaker, confirms that it intends to apply for membership of ACEA,” stated the legacy automaker recently.

The ACEA is the French acronym for the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. It is a lobby group in Europe, representing 15 major car makers in the region, including BMW Group, Daimler Truck, Ferrari, Ford of Europe, Honda Motor Europe, Hyundai Motor Europe, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Renault Group, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, and Volvo Group.

Luca de Meo, ACEA President and CEO of Renault Group, welcomed Stellantis back to the association.

“ACEA welcomes the application from Stellantis to rejoin the association. Given Europe’s unprecedented competitiveness crisis and collective need to master the challenges of the green transformation, it is more important than ever to stand united. ACEA members may be competitors on the market, but they all share the same goal: a competitive and sustainable transition to zero-emission mobility, in a Europe that can stand its ground globally. This we will continue working on with full drive and commitment,” he said

In 2022, Stellantis announced it would leave ACEA and start an annual Freedom of Mobility Forum to discuss issues on sustainable mobility.

“The environmental challenges ahead of us coupled with a rapidly evolving business environment require an efficient, global and inclusive 360-degree approach involving all those who wish to contribute to building sustainable mobility,” said Tavares at the time.

