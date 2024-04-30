Tesla launches Powerwall and home energy demos

By

Tesla has launched a new demo for its home energy products, showing how the use of its Powerwall works used in tandem with the electrical grid and solar panels.

On Tuesday, Tesla launched a new Solar and Powerwall ownership demo in the Tesla app, demonstrating how the system can be used by owners of the company’s smart home energy storage suite. The demo can be accessed directly from within the Tesla app, showing the interface that customers can use to monitor their home energy storage, Powerwall and more.

You can see the announcement of the demo below, coming from the Tesla Energy account on X. You can also see a few screenshots from the demo below that.

Explore the Tesla Home experience before installing solar or Powerwall https://t.co/zjmZKawLDI pic.twitter.com/xyCAptmJt1 — Tesla Energy (@teslaenergy) April 30, 2024

Users can simply access the home energy demo through the Tesla app, without even needing a Tesla account. If you don’t have an account, simply select “Continue as Guest,” and scroll to the end of the “Explore Energy” row to find the “Demo Powerwall” option. Upon selecting it, users will open the demonstration as if they were using the interface for their own home energy setup.

The news comes after Tesla reached 600,000 Powerwall installations around the world in February, and after the company launched its next-generation Powerwall 3 in the U.S. in the same month. While the next-gen hardware isn’t yet available outside the U.S., customers in Canada and many countries in Europe can still purchase the Powerwall 2, which doesn’t include a built-in solar inverter or system controller.

The news also comes after Tesla shared a video for the Powerwall 3 as part of its advertising efforts last month, showing off how the unit can withstand being submerged in up to two feet of water. The Powerwall has also been used multiple times to store energy during times of weather catastrophes, helping many owners keep their lights on during outages.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

