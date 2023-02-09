Stellantis announces RAM 1500 REV and its forthcoming reveal

By

Stellantis has revealed the naming of its upcoming electric pickup truck, the RAM 1500 REV.

As one of the big three original American automakers, and one who dominates within the pickup truck category, it was only a matter of time before Stellantis hopped onto the electric truck bandwagon. Ford and Rivian have more than proved that a market exists for the vehicle, and with General Motors on the cusp of introducing its first electric truck, RAM couldn’t be far behind. That was the thought process behind the RAM Revolution concept that was revealed just a month ago; now, the brand has announced its production version.

The RAM 1500 REV will be the production version of the Revolution concept that so many were drooling over at the beginning of this year. While very little is known about this upcoming truck, RAM has specified that more information will be made available as soon as next week, with a full reveal scheduled for sometime in the coming months.

“At Ram, we started a revolution last year as we invited consumers along on the beginning of our electrification journey, gathering their feedback on exactly what they are looking for in an electric pickup truck,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “We look forward to delivering our first EV pickup – the all-new Ram 1500 REV – to those consumers next year. We are confident [it] will push past the competition, offering what will be the leading combination of attributes customers care about the most: range, payload, towing, and charge time.”

Very little is known about the upcoming electric truck offering, but Mr. Koval’s statement on the truck is telling. With a focus on “range, payload, towing, and charge time,” RAM has set a high bar.

Current competitors from Ford and Rivian offer somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 miles or range, just over 2,000 pounds of payload, around 10,000 pounds of towing, and Ford, who is the clear charging winner, states that the F150 Lightning will charge from 10-80% in 40 minutes.

If the 1500 REV were to best any of these challenges, particularly in the range while towing category, it could be set to disrupt a market dominated thus far by Ford’s mass-market truck. However, if RAM can pull off each of these goals while offering the truck a competitive price, it won’t just be a disruptor; it’ll be a world-beater.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Stellantis announces RAM 1500 REV and its forthcoming reveal