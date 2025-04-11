News
T-Mobile targets Starlink services for older phones
T-Mobile wants FCC approval to expand its Starlink-powered satellite service to legacy devices. The carrier says lives could depend on it.
T-Mobile is pushing for Starlink satellite messaging on legacy phones.
The carrier filed a request with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to broaden its Starlink-powered satellite messaging service to older smartphones, seeking to sidestep a paperwork snag that limits access. T-Mobile argues the move would bring potentially life-saving connectivity to more users. Current FCC rules exclude “legacy devices” from accessing T-Mobile’s Starlink phone services.
T-Mobile’s filing notes: “Pursuant to the rules, consumers cannot take advantage of the new potentially life-saving service unless the manufacturer of the equipment they already own and operate seeks modified equipment authorization.” It adds, “Worse, consumers have no ability to cause manufacturers to update their equipment authorizations – an inability with potentially severe consequences in the midst of an emergency when they need SCS [supplemental coverage from space] connectivity most.”
The carrier stressed public interest, stating, “Requiring terrestrial operators or their SCS partners to block access to SCS service on a device-by-device basis due not to a technical issue, but to a paperwork requirement, is also contrary to the public interest.”
T-Mobile’s off-the-grid phone services are powered by 555 Starlink satellites and target unmodified smartphones. With Americans swapping phones every three years, per industry trends, the rule change’s reach is uncertain. The future of T-Mobile’s Starlink phone services becomes even more uncertain when considering new devices like the iPhone 16 offer built-in satellite features. Still, T-Mobile’s bid aligns with a buzzing phone-to-satellite sector, where rivals like AT&T are also eyeing space-based solutions.
A T-Mobile rep told Light Reading, “The goal with T-Mobile Starlink has always been to have it work on phones people already own so they don’t have to go out and buy brand new devices.”
Phones eligible for T-Mobile’s Starlink phone services include the following:
- Apple iPhone 14 and later (including Plus, Pro, Pro Max, & e models)
- Google Pixel 9 (including Pro, Pro Fold, & Pro XL models)
- Motorola 2024 and later (including razr, razr+, edge, and the g series)
- Samsung Galaxy A14, A15, A16, A35, A53, A54
- Samsung Galaxy S21 and later (including Plus, Ultra, and Fan Edition models)
- Samsung Galaxy X Cover6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and later
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and later
- T-Mobile REVVL 7 (including the Pro models)
News
Tesla launches cheapest and longest range Cybertruck trim yet
The new Cybertruck trim features a single rear motor and 350 miles of range.
Tesla has launched the Cybertruck Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) in the United States. The vehicle was announced by the electric vehicle maker on social media platform X Thursday night.
The Cybertruck Long Range RWD is the cheapest variant of the all-electric pickup truck.
Cybertruck Long Range RWD Price and Range
The new Tesla Cybertruck trim is the most affordable variant of the vehicle yet, starting at $69,990 before incentives such as the $7,500 federal tax credit. With the federal tax credit, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD could be acquired for $62,490 before options.
In comparison, the dual motor Cybertruck Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD) is priced at $79,990 before incentives, while the top of the line Cyberbeast is priced at $99,990 before incentives.
For its price, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD offers a range of 350 miles per charge if equipped with its 18’’ Standard Wheels. This is longer than the 325 miles of range offered by the dual motor Cybertruck AWD and the 320 miles of range offered by the tri-motor Cyberbeast. It can also add up to 147 miles of range in 15 minutes using a Supercharger, compared to up to 137 miles for the Cybertruck AWD and up to 135 miles for the Cyberbeast.
What You Miss With the Cybertruck LR RWD
While the Cybertruck Long Range RWD offers the cheapest price and the longest range, it does offer fewer amenities compared to its more expensive stablemates. Its towing capacity is the lowest in the lineup at 7,500 lbs, and payload capacity is just at 2,006 lbs. It is also the slowest Cybertruck in the lineup, with a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds.
Inside, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD features textile seats, tactical gray interior, and front heated seats. The vehicle is also equipped with a standard console and no 9.4” second-row display. The vehicle’s audio system is equipped with just seven speakers with no active noise cancellation as well.
For its exterior, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD is equipped with a standard 6′ x 4′ bed with upgradable soft tonneau cover that adds 12 miles of range, headlamps with no signature lamps, standard bed lamps, and standard tail lamps. The LR RWD also does not have the Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast’s 2x 120V and 1x 240V power outlet on the bed, or the 2x 120V power outlets in the cabin. Lastly, the cheapest Cybertruck trim is equipped with an adaptive coil spring suspension instead of the adaptive air suspension in the Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast. This means that the Long Range RWD does not have adjustable ride height.
What You Still Get with the Cybertruck LR RWD
Just like its more expensive trims, the Cybertruck LR RWD features a steer-by-wire system, a suite of eight exterior cameras, an AI4 computer for the latest and best version of FSD, and a powered frunk. It also features mechanical rear locking differentials, which should give it some fair performance off-road. Of course, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD also features Tesla’s industry leading active and safety features, which should make it one of the safest pickup trucks in the market.
First deliveries of the Cybertruck Long Range RWD are estimated to start at June – July 2025.
News
Tesla rival brings back trade-in promo to poach customers
Companies are doing anything to convince them to switch from Tesla.
Tesla rival Polestar has brought back its promotion that will offer up to $20,000 in discounts for those looking to trade in their Teslas for another EV.
In late February, Polestar launched a similar campaign, and based on the success it said it had with it, the company has decided to bring it back for April in an attempt to woo more customers away from the Elon Musk-headed car company.
A spokesperson for Polestar told Reuters in a statement that:
“We piloted a conquest campaign in late February. Based on the positive response we ran a new campaign for the month of March. We are currently running a similar campaign for April.”
The campaign is very obviously an attempt to poach Tesla owners who might be willing to switch cars as some have expressed distaste with CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in politics, or they are just hoping to try something different.
Anti Elon Musk protester attacks Polestar after mistaking it for a Tesla
The offer is only valid on the Polestar 3, a vehicle that is built in South Carolina at Volvo’s factory just outside of Charleston. Volvo is Polestar’s parent company, which is why it is handling the production of the vehicle.
Evidently, the promotion was something that had Polestar encouraged, especially as some Tesla owners are looking to switch.
Polestar’s head of sales for the United States, Jordan Hofmann, even said in a post on LinkedIn that the company saw success after offering the Tesla trade-in promotion:
“The numbers speak for themselves. This week saw some of the highest order days for Polestar 3, and the response to our Tesla Conquest Offer has been incredible.”
Lucid currently also has a similar promotion going on with an up to $4,000 discount on the Air sedan for Tesla owners who choose to trade in.
Cybertruck
Tesla unveils new Cybertruck configuration, but not in the U.S. (yet)
Tesla’s Rear-Wheel-Drive trim of the Cybertruck has arrived, but not in the U.S. quite yet.
Tesla has officially unveiled a new configuration of the Cybertruck with a new Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive trim, but it is not yet available in the United States.
Instead, Tesla is advertising the vehicle on its website in Saudi Arabia, a market where it launched deliveries for the first time today, April 10.
🚨 Tesla unveils Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive Cybertruck. It is currently being offered in the Saudi Arabian market.
There is no listed price as of yet. pic.twitter.com/aDDgDEIEQt
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 10, 2025
Tesla has always planned to launch this configuration of the Cybertruck, as in November 2019, at the vehicle’s unveiling event, it was the most affordable and most accessible trim, priced at just $39,990.
However, Tesla did not launch it right away, instead focusing on the All-Wheel-Drive trim levels that appeared to be in higher demand. Now, it is gearing up for its launch as planned for late 2025, but it is limiting orders to the Middle East, at least for now.
Specs
The specs of the new Tesla Cybertruck trim are as follows:
- Range – 350 miles/563 kilometers
- Acceleration – 6.6 seconds 0-100 km/h
- Top Speed – 180 kmh/111 MPH
- No adjustable air suspension
- No rear touchscreen
- Price not listed
U.S. Launch
While Tesla has not listed this specific trim of the Cybertruck in North America yet, it is likely that the company will launch it in the United States later this year.
Tesla has said that this trim level would be available in the U.S. in late 2025, and we would imagine that is still the plan. The reasoning for launching it in the Middle East before it heads to the U.S. is unknown, but it could have something to do with regulatory processes, specifically the EPA and its approval processes.
In the broader scope of things, launching this Cybertruck version in the U.S. could help to improve Tesla’s delivery figures for years to come after its launch.
Many people have been hoping for Tesla to launch a Cybertruck that is more affordable, and it could be a big reason the pickup has not been a bigger seller (despite being the best-selling EV pickup on the market).
This could be the key to unlocking more demand for the Cybertruck, especially in the U.S.
T-Mobile targets Starlink services for older phones
Tesla launches cheapest and longest range Cybertruck trim yet
Tesla rival brings back trade-in promo to poach customers
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
-
News1 week ago
Tesla shares Optimus’ improved walk in new update video
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla vandal who lit Las Vegas repair center on fire arrested
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk clarifies Trump tariff effect on Tesla: “The cost impact is not trivial”
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla US Gigafactories shields from Trump’s 25% Tariffs
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Musk says xAI has acquired X in $33 billion stock deal
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla Germany reports 4,935 units sold in Q1 2025
-
Investor's Corner2 weeks ago
Tesla (TSLA) shares company-compiled Q1 2025 delivery consensus