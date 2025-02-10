By

T-Mobile Starlink Beta recently debuted in a commercial played during Super Bowl LIX. With the announcement of the Beta program, the service provider also revealed the prices for T-Mobile Starlink.

T-Mobile Starlink Beta is a free program that is available to everyone, if they register, including Verizon and AT&T customers. The Beta program is also open to businesses and first responder agencies who register for it.

The T-Mobile Starlink Beta program lasts until July 2025. Once it ends, the service will officially launch and customers can sign up for T-Mobile Starlink like any other cellular plan. Customers who registered for the Beta program can secure a $10/month per line Early Adopter Discount, a 33% off the full price.

T-Mobile Starlink Prices for T-Mobile Users

T-Mobile Starlink will automatically be included in the cellular service company’s Go5G Next plans at no extra cost. The Direct-to-Cell service will also be included in variations like Go5G Next 55+ for free. For T-Mobile customers in other plans, T-Mobile Starlink can be added for $15/month per line.

T-Mobile Starlink Prices for non-T-Mobile Users

Users from Verizon and AT&T may also gain access to T-Mobile Starlink for $20/month per line once it launches in July 2025. Verizon and AT&T customers may sign up for the Beta program for free as well.

T-Mobile Starlink Prices for Businesses & First Responder Agencies

T-Mobile Starlink will be available at no extra cost for the company’s select premium rate plans made for businesses and first responder agencies. For instance, the Direct-to-Cell service will be included in T-Mobile’s Go5G Business Next plan and T-Priority plans made for first responder agencies.

T-Mobile Starlink is expected to keep people connected anywhere and eliminate dead zones. The service claims: “If you can see the sky, you’re connected.”

