Tesla launches cheapest and longest range Cybertruck trim yet

Tesla has launched the Cybertruck Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) in the United States. The vehicle was announced by the electric vehicle maker on social media platform X Thursday night.

The Cybertruck Long Range RWD is the cheapest variant of the all-electric pickup truck.

Cybertruck Long Range RWD Price and Range

The new Tesla Cybertruck trim is the most affordable variant of the vehicle yet, starting at $69,990 before incentives such as the $7,500 federal tax credit. With the federal tax credit, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD could be acquired for $62,490 before options.

In comparison, the dual motor Cybertruck Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD) is priced at $79,990 before incentives, while the top of the line Cyberbeast is priced at $99,990 before incentives.

For its price, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD offers a range of 350 miles per charge if equipped with its 18’’ Standard Wheels. This is longer than the 325 miles of range offered by the dual motor Cybertruck AWD and the 320 miles of range offered by the tri-motor Cyberbeast. It can also add up to 147 miles of range in 15 minutes using a Supercharger, compared to up to 137 miles for the Cybertruck AWD and up to 135 miles for the Cyberbeast.

What You Miss With the Cybertruck LR RWD

While the Cybertruck Long Range RWD offers the cheapest price and the longest range, it does offer fewer amenities compared to its more expensive stablemates. Its towing capacity is the lowest in the lineup at 7,500 lbs, and payload capacity is just at 2,006 lbs. It is also the slowest Cybertruck in the lineup, with a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds.

Inside, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD features textile seats, tactical gray interior, and front heated seats. The vehicle is also equipped with a standard console and no 9.4” second-row display. The vehicle’s audio system is equipped with just seven speakers with no active noise cancellation as well.

For its exterior, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD is equipped with a standard 6′ x 4′ bed with upgradable soft tonneau cover that adds 12 miles of range, headlamps with no signature lamps, standard bed lamps, and standard tail lamps. The LR RWD also does not have the Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast’s 2x 120V and 1x 240V power outlet on the bed, or the 2x 120V power outlets in the cabin. Lastly, the cheapest Cybertruck trim is equipped with an adaptive coil spring suspension instead of the adaptive air suspension in the Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast. This means that the Long Range RWD does not have adjustable ride height. Credit: Tesla

What You Still Get with the Cybertruck LR RWD

Just like its more expensive trims, the Cybertruck LR RWD features a steer-by-wire system, a suite of eight exterior cameras, an AI4 computer for the latest and best version of FSD, and a powered frunk. It also features mechanical rear locking differentials, which should give it some fair performance off-road. Of course, the Cybertruck Long Range RWD also features Tesla’s industry leading active and safety features, which should make it one of the safest pickup trucks in the market.

First deliveries of the Cybertruck Long Range RWD are estimated to start at June – July 2025.