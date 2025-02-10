T-Mobile Starlink Beta is available to Verizon and AT&T customers

By

T-Mobile Starlink Beta was officially announced in an ad played during Super Bowl LIX. The Beta program is open to everyone, including Verizon and AT&T customers. Anyone interested in joining the T-Mobile Starlink Beta program may register for free access until July 2025.

“T-Mobile Starlink is the first and only space-based mobile network in the US that automatically connects to your phone so you can be connected even where no cellular network reaches. It’s a massive technical achievement and an absolute game-changer for ALL wireless users.

“We’re still in the early days — I don’t want to overhype the experience during a beta test — but we’re officially putting ‘no bars’ on notice. Dead zones, your days are numbered at the Un-carrier,” commented Mike Sievert, the President and CEO of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile Starlink Beta Registration

T-Mobile Starlink will officially launch in July. The Beta program allows T-Mobile and Starlink to test their Direct-to-Cellular services until the launch.

During the beta period, T-Mobile has decided to open the service to Verizon and AT&T customers, allowing them to test T-Mobile Starlink’s text messaging for free. Once T-Mobile Starlink is officially launched in July, the service will cost $20/month per line for Verizon and AT&T users.

To register as a consumer–regardless of your carrier–click here.

To register your business or first responder agency, click here.

“If you can see the sky, you’re connected.” — T-Mobile Starlink

