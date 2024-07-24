Tesla 4680 battery cell program hits major milestones in Q2 2024

By

Tesla’s 4680 battery cell program saw some notable milestones in the second quarter of 2024.

Tesla noted in its Q2 2024 Update Letter that it was able to produce 50% more 4680 cells in the second quarter compared to Q1 2024. The company also noted that in Q2, it was also able to successfully build the first validation Cybertruck equipped with in-house dry cathode 4680 cells.

“In Q2, we produced over 50% more 4680 cells than in Q1 and continued to see cost improvements. In July, we entered validation of vehicle testing for our first prototype Cybertruck produced with in-house dry cathode 4680 cells – a major cost reduction milestone once ramped. Cost reduction across our product lineup remains a top priority,” Tesla wrote in its Q2 2024 Update Letter.

Recent reports have suggested that Tesla is planning to mass produce and install 4680 cells with dry electrodes to consumer vehicles before the end of the year. Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, Chinese publication LatePost noted that the 4680 cell’s complete iteration features negative and positive electrodes that are produced using Tesla’s in-house dry electrode process.

As per the publication, Tesla’s current 4680 cells reportedly feature a negative electrode that’s produced using the company’s dry electrode process, as well as a positive electrode that’s acquired from a supplier. Since the positive electrodes are sourced from a supplier, they are produced using conventional wet cathode processes.

If Tesla is able to successfully ramp the production of the 4680 cells’ complete iteration, the electric vehicle maker could see substantial cost savings for its vehicles. Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy summarized the milestones of the 4680 program in the second quarter during the Q2 2024 earnings call.

“4680 production ramped strongly in Q2, delivering 51% more sales than Q1, while reducing COGS significantly. We currently produce more than 1,400 Cybertrucks of 4680 cells a week. We’ll continue to ramp upward as we drive cost down further toward the cost parity target we set for the end of the year.

“We’ve built our first validation Cybertruck with dry cathode process made on mass production equipment, which is a huge technical milestone, and we’re super proud of that. We’re on track for production launch with the dry cathode in Q4. And this will enable cell costs to be significantly below available alternatives which was the original goal of the 4680 program,” Moravy said.

Tesla 4680 battery cell program hits major milestones in Q2 2024