By

Tesla has officially launched a range-limited version of Actually Smart Summon in markets in Europe and the Middle East, as announced by the company this week. Some have expressed criticism for the limited version and for the related regulations, though the move could also represent a crucial step in Tesla’s aims to launch its Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) in the markets.

The company announced the news on in a post on its Europe and Middle East account on X on Thursday, after the company initially launched the highly-anticipated feature in the U.S. in September. For now, users must be within a 6-meter (~20 feet) range of the vehicle to use the feature, and some have expressed frustration with the limitation.

By comparison, Tesla’s Actually Smart Summon works within approximately 213 feet (~65 meters) in the U.S., which left many wondering why there was such a stark difference. As it turns out, there is a United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) regulation that requires operators to remain within 6 meters of their vehicle when operating them autonomously, hence the regulation.

Completely nerfed by @UNECE regulations, Actually Smart Summon (ASS) is slightly less useless than the previous Smart Summon, but still nowhere near what it’s capable of in North America 😭



We still need to stay within a 6 meter distance of the car… Just a party trick 😒 https://t.co/hWE7U2Rb0e pic.twitter.com/pCVd6kVsAm — TeslaStars✨ (@TeslaStars) November 22, 2024

In UNECE Regulation No. 79 Revision 5, it says that such a system’s “maximum RCP operating range shall not exceed 6 m,” explaining the limitation. You can see the full UNECE regulation here, or check out more details from Tesla about Actually Smart Summon here in its U.S. owner’s manual.

Actually Smart Summon 🍑 enables your car to come to you from anywhere in the parking lot You can also send it to a location of your choosing pic.twitter.com/oiTNtgPQog — Tesla (@Tesla) September 23, 2024

Actually Smart Summon is also not available in Canada just yet, though the country is often the first to follow the U.S. regarding new Tesla features.

The news also comes as Tesla has been aiming to launch FSD Supervised in Europe, China, and other markets, and some have suggested that Actually Smart Summon’s launch in the former region could be a precursor to FSD. Tesla launched Actually Smart Summon in September as a part of an FSD Supervised update, though the two systems technically have separate coding, as Elon Musk explained in July.

Tesla seems to have taken important steps to launch FSD Supervised in Europe throughout much of this year, along with similarly important steps in China. However, last month, a former executive from the company pointed out that the United Nations (UN) had chosen to delay a regulation that could slow down the rollout of FSD in Europe.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Check out the TESLARATI Marketplace! See More Head on over for more TESLARATI on TikTok! Watch Now

Tesla launches Actually Smart Summon in Europe and the Middle East