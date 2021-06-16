Elon Musk ponders using ‘informational’ Tesla advertisements for public awareness

By

For those who have closely followed the electric vehicle story over the years, Elon Musk’s recent posts about advertising may practically be the equivalent to a time when pigs fly. While interacting with the Tesla community on Twitter, Musk noted that it might be a good idea for Tesla to advertise — informationally, at least.

Elon Musk has a long history of opposing traditional advertisements. During the company’s 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting, a TSLA investor asked the CEO what the company plans to do with all the misinformation thrown in the media. Some shareholders even noted that they would not mind helping out the company if it wants to combat false reports and rumors.

In response, Elon Musk admitted that he is at a loss when it comes to changing the media’s negative narrative against Tesla. He, however, noted that while the misconceptions about Tesla are distressing, even if the company provides explanations to mainstream media outlets, these typically get buried in articles. In later comments, Musk added that he has reservations with traditional advertising, particularly with the trickery that goes with it.

Maybe we should advertise informationally just so people know stuff like this exists — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 16, 2021

Musk has generally maintained this stance, even as Tesla disbanded its PR department last year. Yet in his recent posts on Twitter, Musk finally admitted that perhaps it would be a great idea if Tesla releases some informational advertisements. This should help the general public become more aware of the products and innovations that Tesla has to offer, both in the electric vehicle and energy segment.

Tesla has generally relied on word of mouth to reach its customers, and for the most part, this strategy has worked wonderfully. But despite great word of mouth, it is still very easy for disinformation about the company to settle in, thanks to a lack of information from Tesla and the prevalence of entities willing to spread false reports. This has resulted in a great number of people being shockingly unaware of the company’s projects and products.

Granted, Tesla has thrived without using traditional advertisements. But with the company growing into a mainstream automaker and a possible disruptor in the utility sector, Tesla would be wise to start an even more aggressive push towards mainstream customers. One of the best ways to do this, of course, is advertising, even if it is strictly informational in nature.

