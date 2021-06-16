Elon Musk confirms New Tesla Model S HVAC update for extra-quiet cabin

By

The Tesla Model S Plaid is filled to the brim with a ton of new features, from a rear display that streams media content to a steering yoke that brings a racecar-like experience to driving. The Model S Plaid also came with a number of updates for its cabin, particularly when it comes to noise cancellation.

As could be seen in the Model S Plaid Owner’s Manual, the newly-released flagship car is fitted with Active Noise Canceling Microphones, which are located in the front seats. The microphones detect the amount of external road noise that can be heard inside the cabin, which are then canceled out by noise canceling sounds that are played through the speakers. This setup allows a minimal amount of road noise to enter the cabin.

Tesla notes in the Model S Plaid Owner’s Manual that the vehicle’s Active Noise Canceling Microphones may not be available at the vehicle’s delivery. Yet despite this, a demonstration from Model 3 owner and YouTube host Tesla Raj has shown that even in its current state, the Model S Plaid’s cabin is already capable of canceling out a significant amount of noise.

New HVAC firmware coming soon that will make it quieter — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 16, 2021

Responding to the demonstration, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remarked that the company would be rolling out a new HVAC firmware that would make the cabin even quieter. Musk may be pertaining to the activation of the Model S Plaid’s Active Noise Canceling Microphones in his post. With these components activated, the Model S Plaid could become a vehicle with one of the quietest cabins in the market.

Elon Musk did not only mention an improvement for the Model S Plaid’s HVAC system. He also provided some updates on Tesla’s upcoming home HVAC system. According to Musk, it would be great if Tesla could create a home HVAC system that is “super energy efficient, quiet & purifies the air.” He added that Tesla has already developed such a system for its vehicles, so it’s only a matter of scaling up the product for home use.

Most people have no idea just how good the Tesla air purification system is. Literally 10X better than any other car. — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 16, 2021

Musk was not exaggerating when he stated that Tesla’s air purification system is formidable. Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode, which was initially rolled out to the Model X and later introduced for the Model S and the Made-in-China Model Y, has been proven to help keep the air inside the vehicle clean despite bad conditions outside. Over the years, Model S and Model X owners have sworn by the feature, noting that Bioweapon Defense Mode is strong enough to clean the air from even the most polluted areas.

